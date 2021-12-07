Nagaland Civilian Killings : Konyak Union Forwards 5-Point Memorandum Of Demands To Centre

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure fair justice is delivered to the victims – the innocent civilians who have been mercilessly killed, due to the botched operation of Indian armed forces in Mon district of Nagaland, the Konyak Union have sent a 5-points memorandum of demands to the Centre.

Konyak Union is an apex body of the Konyak Naga tribe functioning in Mon district of Nagaland.

According to reports, the 5-points memorandum of demands forwarded by the Union includes –

* Set up an independent inquiry committee under a competent investigating agency, which should include two members from the Naga civil society in the investigation.

* All army personnel involved must be booked and punished under the applicable civil court.

* Action taken against the army personnel should be put out in the public domain within 30 days.

* Immediate withdrawal of Assam Rifles from the Mon district.

* Repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the entire Northeast of India.

The move came hours after Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) & Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday asserted that Centre deeply regrets the death of innocent civilians killed during Indian Army’s counter-insurgency operation at Oting Village, Mon district, Nagaland.

While addressing the Parliament on Monday, Shah referred the incident as “case of mistaken identity”.

“The situation is tense but under control,” – asserted the Union Minister.

Shah further added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate the matter, and find out all loopholes in the security strategy.

Report for the SIT investigation will be submitted within one month, mentioned Shah.

“Such misfortunate incidents are being investigated by the army at the highest level,” he said.

“The centre has examined the situation and reached the conclusion the incidents such as this – where innocent villagers were killed – shouldn’t be repeated,” – further added the Home Minister.

Its worthy to note that Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma & Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday also urged Centre to repeal AFSPA, thereby referring the same as “draconian law”.

Meanwhile, several student unions of the Northeast India have also renewed their demand to repeal AFSPA, in order to prevent such deadly outcomes in the near future.

Earlier in June, the Centre had declared Nagaland as “Disturbed Area” and further extended the operation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for 6 more months.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, asserts that once declared “disturbed”, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

Under this act, in a “disturbed” area, an officer has full power to warn, or open fire and other kinds of forces against the person who is acting against law.

On Saturday last, at least 13 civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. Referring the killings as “unfortunate”, the Indian Army confirmed the incident.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” – the Indian Army in its statement said.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).