Omicron Variant Scare : Sikkim Global Film Festival Postponed

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge, with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among residents. In a bid to prevent its deadly outcome, the Sikkim Global Film Festival, which was slated to be held from December 10-14 has been postponed.

According to the Sikkim Information & Public Relations (IPR) report, subsequent dates for the same would be announced after the Sikkim Film Promotion Board (SFPB) members meeting, which will deliberate on further course of action.

The festival was supposed to be attended by distinguished Bollywood producers, renowned actors and filmmakers from Nepal, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

“A high-level meeting held in Gangtok on Monday and chaired by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang took the decision to postpone the festival,” – said a statement issued by the Sikkim IPR.

“Preparations for the festival were almost complete. Many actors, directors and producers had confirmed their participation.” – asserted the Chairperson of SFPB, Pooja Sharma.

Its worthy to note that recently the Sikkim Government decided to ban entry of foreign nationals to the tiny Himalayan northeastern state.

In the new COVID-19 containment guidelines, which has been made effective from December 1-15, the State government directed that no Inner Line Permit (ILP)/Restricted Area Permit (RAP)/Protected Area Permit (PAP) passes shall be issued to foreigners visiting Sikkim.