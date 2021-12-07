Sikkim : Horticulture Department Organized Floriculture Training For Flower-Growers & Cultivators

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to educate flower-growers & cultivators on floriculture plants and its management techniques, the Horticulture Department of West Sikkim today organized a one-day training at Soreng.

The Joint Director of Floriculture (HQ), Kesang Lachungpa attended the event as main trainer.

Besides, the Ward Panchayat of Soreng, Binod Subba; Deputy Director of Soreng, Dilip Kumar Gurung; Horticulture Development Officers (HDOs); Organic Field Assistants and Flower growers also attended the event.

The event aimed to provide in-depth knowledge on floriculture schemes.

It demonstrated the cultivation practices of floriculture plants, and how high-altitude lands are suitable for the growing plants such as – Gerbera, Cymbidium, Anthurium, Phalaenopsis, Lilium, Gladiolus, Alstromeria, Rose among many others.

The Joint Director Lachungpa enumerated benefits of floriculture schemes and proper harvesting.

She asserted that altitude of the land plays a major role in flower cultivation and farming.

“Each species of flowers requires a certain altitude and temperature for proper framing along with soil suitability and conventional plantation techniques,” – she further added.

She also informed about Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), an initiative undertaken by the Government to encourage harvesting of local Marigold for limited beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Lachungpa extensively stated about techniques and benefits required to produce different types of flowers depending upon the grower’s interest.

Appropriate site selection along with proper connectivity and ample water supply plays a huge part in the business aspect of flower farming, added Lachungpa.

She also demonstrated the proper method of flower cultivation.

Lachungpa further asserted that demarcation of flower’s name is required for future production of well-cultivated flowers.

During the event, the trainer elaborated the significance and method of tissue culture plantation.

She also highlighted the fact that for flower cultivation longevity, good plant harvest is of utmost importance.

The trainer concluded by encouraging the attendees to be more interested and be focused on floriculture.