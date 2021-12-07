Tripura CM Meets Ailing Former Left Front Minister Keshab Majumdar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has set an example of courtesy. Despite the ideological differences, the Chief Minister on Monday went to the hospital to check the physical illness of the ailing senior Communist leader and former Tripura minister Keshab Majumdar.

Majumdar has been admitted to a private hospital in Agartala with various physical issues including chest pain. While knowing the matter, CM Deb personally paid a visit, and sought a speedy recovery.

He inquired the details of his physical condition from the doctors on duty and instructed to take necessary action.

After leaving the hospital, the Chief Minister told the journalists, “I have known him since my childhood. He was a very good friend of my father. He is currently suffering from multiple physical problems. But he has the same mental strength,” Deb said.

The Chief Minister wished him a speedy recovery.