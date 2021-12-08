Assam BJP MLA Assaulted On Rajdhani Express, Perpetrator Arrested At Lumding Station

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, an MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Assam was allegedly assaulted at the Rajdhani Express by a fellow passenger.

Reportedly, the MLA Terash Gowalla met with an argument with the fellow passenger over the issue of turning off lights of the compartments while he was travelling in the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express. Initially, it was a verbal fight but soon the exchange of words heated up, following which the passenger allegedly assaulted Gowalla.

Speaking before the media over the incident, the BJP MLA, Terash Gowalla said, ”I was travelling with my family on the Rajdhani Express from Guwahati to Dibrugarh when he attacked me following a heated argument on turning off the lights.”

Meanwhile, on the complaints received by Gowalla, the railway police force (RPF) arrested the passenger at the Lumding railway station.

According to reports, the passenger has been identified as Ramakanta Roy, a resident of Hojai district. After the getting the report of the incident, the Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra and Several BJP party workers gathered at the Lumding station to meet the MLA.