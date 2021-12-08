Centre Releases Rs 170 Crore For Meghalaya Under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’

NET Web Desk

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 169.60 crore for Meghalaya under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ to expedite its implementation across the northeastern state.

This initiative has been undertaken by union cabinet led by PM Modi, with an aim to accord top priority of providing tap water connection across every household in the nation.

According to PIB report, “Central fund of ₹678.39 Crore has been allocated to the State for 2021-22 for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, which is nearly four times the allocation for 2020-21.”

The report further reads that a total of 5.90 lakh rural households currently prevail in the State.

Out of these, 1.88 lakh households (31.94%) have tap water connection. However, in 2021-22, Meghalaya plans to provide tap water connections to 3.39 lakh rural households.

Furthermore, for 2021-22, Rs. 82 Crore is allocated to Meghalaya as 15th Finance Commission grant for water & sanitation to Rural Local Bodies/Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and there is an assured funding of Rs. 426 Crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26 to the rural local bodies.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ aims to provide assured tap water supply to every rural home by 2024.