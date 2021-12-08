Committee Formed To Develop Separate Unicode For Assamese Script

NET Web Desk

In order to develop a separate Unicode chart for Assamese script, the Assam Government has constituted a 14-member committee to put forward it’s suggestion and advices for the same.

Headed by the Assam Cultural Affairs minister Bimal Bora, this committee will also incorporate of – an additional chief secretary, President of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Assam Unicode activist Dr Satyakam Phukan and eleven other dignitaries from various fields.

This committee will advise the government on the ways to develop the Assamese script and a separate Unicode for the text.

Defined by the international standard ISO 10646; Unicode is basically a universal character encoding standard, which assigns a code to every character & symbol in every language emerging globally.

However, the International Standardization for Organization (ISO) encodes the same, on the basis of submissions made from the concerned governments.