IAF Helicopter Crash : Chopper With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Onboard Crashes In Tamil Nadu, 11 Dead, 3 Injured

An Army helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat reportedly on board crashed in Nilgiri Hills, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu today.

Crashed reportedly at a hilly area between Coimbatore and Sulur, sources informed that the heart-wrenching accident occurred due to bad weather, especially of heavy mist.

According to sources, 11 individuals have lost their lives due to the tragic incident. However 3 injured, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat are currently undergoing treatment.

ANI report suggested that 14 people were on board, incorporating of – CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Assistant (DA), security commandos, and IAF pilots.

CDS Bipin Rawat was to attend a cadet interaction programme at Wellington Army Centre, Coonoor today.

As per latest updates, Brig. L.S. Lidder, Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursebar Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, Havildar Satpal were on board.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College located at Wellington.

The chopper left Sulur Air Force Station at around 11:47 AM, and the mishap occurred at around 11:20 PM, while the fire has been doused at around 2:30 PM, according to latest updates.

According to Tamil Nadu forest minister K Ramachandran, “14 people were on board. Seven bodies have been recovered so far. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining passengers. Their condition is yet to be ascertained.”, as per TOI report.

Latest reports informed that five people have died and two have survived; they are in hospital with severe burn injuries.

Sources asserted that CDS Gen Bipin Rawat have been taken to the Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

However, according to ANI report, locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital, while more bodies were seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the tragic news. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.” – tweeted the IAF.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew: Indian Air Force https://t.co/gmpEuHF1zw — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

According to reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has informed PM Modi about the developments.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will leave for Coimbatore at 5 PM to take stock of the situation, informed reports.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to reach the crash site. Chaudhri is currently on his way to Sulur airbase.

According to latest reports, the Defence Minister left Bipin Rawat’s residence in Delhi.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is India’s first-ever Chief of Defence Staff, who was appointed in January 2019.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)