Kamakhya Controversy: Aurangzeb Donated Land For Kamakhya Temple, Claims AIUDF MLA

NET Web Desk

A major controversy had sparked up following AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam’s claim that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb donated land for the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. The statement has not gone well with the people of Assam, as CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also shunned the claim.

In a video that has gone viral, Islam can be seen saying that there are records that show that Aurangzeb allotted lands to various temples in India.

“Hindu kings also granted land for mosques because there was no discrimination at that time, he claimed,” he added.

Reacting to this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed Islam’s statement “disrespect towards Indian culture”.

“Under my government, such statements will not be tolerated. No one should drag Kamakhya, Sankardev and even Prophet Mohammad,” he said

It may be mentioned that Islam was earlier arrested in April last year for making communal remarks over the spread of coronavirus in the country, also claimed that Aurangzeb’s land grant to the Hindu temple is still on display at the British Museum.

Meanwhile, a Hindu organization called Kutumba Surakshya Mission filed a complaint against the AIUDF MLA.

The complaint letter read, “Two-three days back, Md. Aminul Islam, MLA, Dhing Constituency made a very serious statement regarding the originality and the establishment of Maa Kamakhya Temple referring to the name of a Mughal King, Aurangzeb. After, analyzing his statements and body language we found it very offensive, abusive, misleading etc.”