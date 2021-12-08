Mizoram : 273 New Cases Reported With 8.39% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 273 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.39%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3039. While, a total of 1,37,057 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 508 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3252 samples were tested on November 7, 2021, out of which 123 samples belonged to males, while 150 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 150 belonged to symptomatic patients, 101 of asymptomatic, unreported – 22

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,33,510. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 21 positive cases (6.81%), TrueNAT detected 28 (17.95%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 222 (8.03%) & 2 (8.33%) positive cases respectively.