Mizoram : Security Will Be Beefed-Up Across Aizawl During Christmas & New Year

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl Dr Lalhriatzuali Ralte has issued an order to beef-up security within Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) Area during the Christmas and New Year week.

In order to maintain a strict law and order and COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the executive duties will be placed across various parts of AMC areas and Village Level Task Forces, informed the order.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Aizawl further asserted that requests have been sent to various courier services and online shopping sites to curb selling any fire-crackers in the state.

This initiative has been undertaken based on the order which prohibits fireworks during the festive season.

According to the order, police personnel will inspect the shops and markets, and all District Administrations have been advised to take up strict border-checking to mitigate the same.

Mizoram Merchants Association has also stated that goods shall be sent to various villages throughout the state to avoid crowds.