Mizoram : ‘Tribal Art & Craft Festival 2021’ Inaugurated In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

As part of the continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, portraying India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department, Dr. K. Bechhua today inaugurated the Tribal Art & Craft Festival at Mc Cabe Hall, Aijal Club in Mizoram.

The 4-days long event from December 8-11 is a joint initiative been sponsored and organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India in collaboration with the Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Mizoram.

It aims to showcase the skills of painters, weavers and other local artisans.

Furthermore, according to DIPR report, during these 4-days long event, the items on display will be available for purchase and the venue will be opened to visitors from December 8-13 from 10 AM to 4:30 PM.