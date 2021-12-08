More Women MLAs Must Be Seen In Assembly: Assam BJP

NET Web Desk

In a major step towards empowering women to the fore, the Assam BJP which fielded just seven women candidates in the legislative assembly held earlier this year has now aiming towards increasing the number.

Assam BJP’s women cell president Angoorlata Deka said, “CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recently instructed that the assembly should work in such as way that at least 25 MLAs from the party should be present in the 2026 assembly elections.”

She added, “This has encouraged the women cell and lakhs of women workers of the party across the state. We need more female representatives in the assembly to highlight the issues related to women.”

Deka reiterated that, “The words of the CM are inspiring and encouraging. We have already started working for the municipal board elections and I am sure that women candidates will win maximum seats.”