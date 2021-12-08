Nature’s Orbit In Collaboration With NEHHDC To Hold Three Day Climate Action Initiatives From December 24

In a bid to raise awareness towards the plated earth, Nature’s Orbit along with NEHHDC, Pamohi is organizing a program under the banner ‘Regenerative Restoring Planet’ that aims at taking climate initiatives.

According to Nature’s Orbit, climate change is a serious global issue. The future and all life on earth depend on us and our initiative that we take to save nature.

The program will span across three days from 24 December to 26 December at NEHHDC, Pamohi in Guwahati.

Incorporated in 1977, North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), as the name suggests is an organisation that attempts to develop and promote the indigenous crafts of the region by connecting craftsmen to prospective markets and consumers and generating economic, cultural and social opportunities for creators while adding cultural value for consumers. The corporation is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India.

The events are as follows:

Ecological Restoration Cyclothon

Cycling activity with a small informal discussion on Lake conservation and restoration at Deepor Beel Lake, followed by a waste collection drive and a plantation drive.

Workshops/Exhibitions

Events like Pottery Making, Upcycling, Art, Photography and Documentary Screening.

Panel Discussion

It’s time to take action by creating awareness, educating people with solutions, and reducing our carbon footprint.

Esteemed Mentors cum Panelists:

1) Ms. Elsie Gabriel, Ambassador, Global Quest; Founder, Young Environmentalists Programme Trust; National Coordinator, Climate Reality USA

2) Brigadier Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd), Managing Director of NEHHDC

3) Shri Rituraj Phukan, Naturalist; Participant COP 26; Founder, Indigenous People’s Climate Justice Forum

Esteemed Panelists:

1) Padmashri Jadav Payeng, Forest Man of India

2) Shri Balasundaram, (Founder, Auroville Bamboo Centre)

3) Ms. Sahithi Divi (Director, Mohanam Village and Heritage Centre)

4) Farmer Samir Bordoloi, Agripreneur; Founder, Spread NE

5) Shri Utsav Pradhan, Founder, TIEEDI Forest, Darjeeling; Specialist, Permaculture

6) Shri Anand Malligavad, Lake Saviour

7) Ms. Malvika Bhatt, Principal, DPS Khanapara

8) Ms. Bonti Saikia, Senior Programme Associate & Administrator, Green Hub

9) Akansha Duarah, Principal, Akshar Forum

10) Arshel Akhtar, Cycling Mayor of Guwahati

Event agenda for Day 1

Ecological Restoration Cychothon at Deepor Beel.

Formal opening ceremony and a panel discussion amongst experts on IPCC “Code Red for Humanity”.

Workshops on Hand Building Pottery 101

Art with found objects

Herbal Splash

Event Agenda For Day 2

Open Street by Pedal for a change & ESAF.

Orbital Addas | GLOCAL(Act Local Think Global).

E-waste installation and collection drive by Northeast Waste Collective to raise funds to help the Monpas of Sangti Valley in managing their waste responsibly.

Event Agenda For Day 3