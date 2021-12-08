Omicron Alert In Assam : 4 Samples Of SMCH Doctors Sent For Genome Sequencing

NET Web Desk

Did the Omicron variant set its foot in the northeastern state of Assam? A query which now stood to be a concerning scepticism among medical fraternities, after 4 blood samples of COVID-19 infected doctors were sent for genome sequencing.

According to reports, these 4 doctors of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH), Assam recently returned to the state from foreign tours.

All these 4 blood samples have been sent for genome sequencing at National Institute of Biomedical Genomics at Kalyani in West Bengal, informed the Vice-Principal of SMCH Dr. Bhaskar Gupta.

A total of 8 doctors at SMCH have been tested positive of COVID-19, whereas, 4 of them who recently returned from abroad have been tested positive through RT-PCR test.

Three of them returned from Saudi Arabia, and one landed to the northeastern state from Finland.

Meanwhile, the other 8 medical respondents incorporate of – 5 physicians, while 2 of them have been admitted to the hospital while three others are currently in home isolation.

“We are monitoring the health conditions of the infected physician,” – stated Dr Gupta.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge, with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities.

With the shifts been long, and wards been filled-up by patients, doctors across the globe have been continuing to lead the battle against COVID-19 from the front, thereby putting their own lives at risk.