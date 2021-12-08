Sikkim Assembly Gives Nod To 2 New Districts

NET Web Desk

On the third and last day of the Fifth Session of the tenth Assembly conducted on Wednesday, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly voted on behalf of the proposal to carve-out 2 new districts of Sikkim – Pakyong & Soreng.

With this green nod, the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim now incorporate of 6 districts, namely – Mangan (North Sikkim), Geyzing (West Sikkim), Gangtok (East Sikkim), and Namchi (South Sikkim).

The Land Revenue & Disaster Department minister, Kunga Nima Lepcha expressed his prolonged gratitude for the same.

Soreng-Chakhung legislator Aditya Golay additionally expressed gratitude for the same, informing that it’s functioning can present easy accessibility to district administration for the folks from distant areas.

Earlier, on Tuesday, in an attempt to ensure administrative efficiency and public convenience, State Government tabled the Sikkim (Re-Organization of Districts) Bill 2021, proposing to carve-out two new districts.

While, this proposal aims for re-organizing from 4 existing districts to 6 will further strengthen the governance and administration, informed Lepcha.

The minister while introducing the bill asserted that due to growing populations and aspirations, new challenges have emerged to ensure better service delivery at district-level.

Besides, the two new districts – Pakyong, & Soreng will help in effective functioning of district administration across the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Furthermore, Lepcha who also serves as Minister of Education Department has introduced another bill on Tuesday named – Sikkim State University (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Through the concerned bill, Education Department aims to provide a unique identity to the lone State University of Sikkim, by naming it after the ‘Guardian Deity of Sikkim’, Mt Khangchendzonga.