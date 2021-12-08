Sikkim Cabinet Forwards Proposal To Carve-Out 2 New Districts

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure administrative efficiency and public convenience, Sikkim Government on Tuesday tabled the Sikkim (Re-Organization of Districts) Bill 2021, proposing to carve-out two new districts.

This proposal aiming for re-organizing from 4 existing districts to 6 will further strengthen the governance and administration, as informed by the Land Revenue & Disaster Department minister, Kunga Nima Lepcha.

While introducing the bill, Lepcha asserted that due to growing populations and aspirations, new challenges have emerged to ensure better service delivery at district-level.

Besides, the two new districts – Pakyong, & Soreng will help in effective functioning of district administration across the northeastern state of Sikkim.

With the creation of Pakyong and Soreng, the total number of districts in the Himalayan state will be enhanced to 6.

Meanwhile, Lepcha who also serves as Minister of Education Department has introduced another bill named – Sikkim State University (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Through the concerned bill, Education Department aims to provide a unique identity to the lone State University of Sikkim, by naming it after the ‘Guardian Deity of Sikkim’, Mt Khangchendzonga.

However, discussion and voting on the bills would be taken up today, which is the last day of the ongoing session of the assembly.