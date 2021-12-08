Sikkim CM Condoles Demise Of CDS Chief General Bipin Rawat

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condoled the tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a tragic Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

CM shared “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a tragic Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.”

Born in Pauri, Uttarakhand in, 1958, he pursued his studies in Cambrian Hall School, Dehradun, and St. Edwards School, Shimla. He then joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’, following which he was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16th December 1978, the same unit as his father.”

In a career spanning 40 years, he served in various capacities and is one of the most decorated army officers in the country. He was bestowed with several gallantries and distinguished awards including, the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, to name a few. He was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on 31st December 2019 and under his leadership, the army set a new echelon of valor and bravery. His sudden demise comes as a shock and is an irreparable loss for the country.

In the tragic incident, we also lost Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, wife of General Bipin Rawat, and 11 staff personnel. In this hour of grief, I join the country and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, friends and pray for the departed souls.