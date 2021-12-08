Tripura CM Expects 70% Votes During 2023 Assembly Elections, Agartala Municipal Councilors Took Oath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 08, 2021 : In a grand swearing-in ceremony, all the newly elected members of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) took the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday.

Deepak Majumder, elected from AMC Ward number-16 and Manika Das Datta, elected from Ward number-46 sworn-in as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the corporation at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city.

In this swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Assembly’s Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, former AMC Mayor Dr Prafullajit Sinha, Pradesh BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha, and Education minister Ratanlal Nath along with 51 councilors were present.

The principal secretary of the Urban Development department Kiran Gitte and DM of West Tripura district Debapriya Bardhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and 8 Mayor-in-Councils.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Deb told the gathering “The common masses of Tripura had supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly election of 2018, followed by Lok Sabha, three-tier panchayat, by-polls, ADC and recently concluded urban local bodies”.

“Now, BJP is getting the support of 60 percent votes following the developmental activities in Tripura during the past three and half years. In the coming assembly election of 2023, the saffron party will gain victory with the support of 70 percent votes and people will send all the representatives to the Tripura Legislative Assembly”, claimed CM.

He said “In this recently concluded ULB election, CPIM had been confined to three seats and Trinamool Congress in one seat. Except for Agartala MC, BJP grabbed 71 percent votes in the other 19 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. In Agartala, people had exercised democratic rights in favour of BJP”.

Advising the newly elected councilors, CM said “There is nothing shortcut. You people are being elected for a span of five years, but work for the people of each ward in Agartala in a mission mode for next two years”.

Praising developmental works in Agartala city, Deb said “In last three and half years, Agartala Smart City is one of smartest city in entire North-Eastern region of India. The integrated command control centre (ICCC) works at Agartala only in the entire NE region”.

The 8 Mayor-in-Councils elected by the councilors are – Jagadish Das, Sampa Sarkar Sen, Hiralal Debnath, Himani Debbarma, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee, Bapi Das, Uday Bhaskar Chakraborty, and Hari Sadhan Debnath.