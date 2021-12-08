Tripura Government To Set-Up 181 Transformers To Boost ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2021 : A high-level meeting was convened on Tuesday with ministers’ in-charge of Power department and Drinking Water & Sanitation department in a bid to complete the implementation of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ for providing water supply connection to each and every household by the end of 2022.

The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also the minister of Power department and DWS minister Sushanta Chowdhury along with higher officials of both the departments.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Jishsnu Dev Verma was also emphasized on the same, thereby stressing on giving topmost priority to aspirational blocks, and provide clean drinking water to every household in the state.

He also suggested that the implementation of said project should be carried out in a phased manner.

DWS minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the state government has given utmost importance to the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. In this project, the department is working in mission mode keeping in view the target of providing drinking water connection from house to house.

“It was decided at the meeting that 181 transformers would be installed in the next one month. In addition, the DWS Department will also provide 722 small-bore deep tube wells with the necessary electrical connection. The meeting discussed that if the work of power connection and installation of transformers is completed, it will be possible to provide around 30,000 drinking water connections”, Sushanta said.

It is also learnt that necessary funds have already been provided to the power department for this purpose.

Both departments have decided to hold the meeting every month from now on for proper implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

“Meetings have been held to expedite the implementation of drinking water projects”, Sushanta said.

During the meeting, Rajeev Debbarma, Chief Engineer, Department of DWS discussed in detail the progress of the process of providing drinking water connection from house to house in Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

Brijesh Pandey, secretary of the power department, managing director of the TSECL MS Kele was also present and took part in the discussion.