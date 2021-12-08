Tripura : NLFT Insurgent Involved In BSF Ambush Surrendered Along With 3 Others

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 08, 2021 : A self-styled militant of banned outfit ‘National Liberation Front of Tripura (BM)’ involved in the ambush of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel surrendered before force’s sector headquarters in Panisagar under North Tripura district on Wednesday.

Along with him, two more militants of NLFT (BM) and another active insurgent of Manipur-based outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) surrendered before higher officials of BSF at Panisagar on Wednesday, as informed by the PRO of BSF, Tripura Frontier through a press communiqué on Wednesday.

Its worth noting that 3 active NLFT (BM) insurgents namely – self-styled Sepoy Suku Chandra Debbarma alias Swrang, resident of Sonpara village under Mungiakami police station in Khowai district of Tripura, NLFT (BM) Cadre Deba Mohan Tripura alias Dompai and NLFT (BM) Cadre Pankhichan alias Bura, both are residents of Wakhiram Roaja Para Village (East Gobindbari) under Manikpur police station in Dhalai district surrendered before BSF on December 8, 2021.

Another active militant of a Manipur-based outfit “KYKL (Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup)” namely Vidyananda alias Bomocha, resident of Khurai Thangjam Leikai village under Porompat police station of Imphal district in Manipur has also surrendered before BSF, the statement further reads.

In presence of Rajiv Kumar Dua, Deputy Inspector General of the Sector Headquarter of BSF in Panisagar and other senior BSF officers and media personnel, all these four insurgents surrendered.

During preliminary questioning, active insurgent namely self-styled Sepoy Suku Chandra alias Swrang has confessed that he along with NLFT (BM) cadre namely Saruj alias Usharanjan alias Warai were directly involved in the killing of BSF personnel.

In the early hours of August 3 last, BSF Sub-Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar were killed as well as snatched their service weapons i.e. one 7.62 mm AK 47 & one 9 mm SMG Berretta of BSF along with magazines and live ammunitions, near Indo-Bangladesh international boundary in area of responsibility of BOP RC Nath, 64 Battalion of BSF.

Based on his statements, Suku Chandra has been handed over to Manikpur Police Station in Dhalai district for further investigation and necessary course of legal action as per the FIR lodged.

The statement further added, “BSF Tripura Frontier appeals to all the active insurgents to leave the path of violence and extreme hardships and to join the mainstream for the sake of their future growth.”