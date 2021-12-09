Arunachal Pradesh : Rs 54.94 Crore Approved For Dudunghar Rurban Cluster Project

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to develop the Dudhungar cluster into a group of villagers, thereby preserving and nurturing the essence of rural community life, by maintaining a balance between urbanization & nature, the Arunachal Pradesh Government on Wednesday approved an estimated investment of Rs 54.94 crore for the Dudunghar rurban cluster under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission.

Headed by the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, its approval was accorded by State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC).

Its worthy to note that Dudunghar is a hamlet in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Secretary further directed the SLEC to implement the scheme, and stress on effective functioning of economic activities among the four tribal rurban clusters prevailing in the state.

However, the state’s nodal agency earlier approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Tuting, Nafra, and Richukrong tribal clusters.

Kumar urged the SLEC to integrate sustainable livelihood operations increasing local employment, rural tourism, and improvement in the economical activities along these hilly tracts.

“Incorporate local architectural designs and materials in the buildings.” – advised Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary mentioned how multiple projects undertaken & area-specific schemes can immensely focus on the holistic development of these regions.

In order to identify its potentialities, thereby strengthening and enhancing the economical projects along Dudunghar cluster, home-stays should be promoted which would transform as one of the major tourist destinations because of scenic beauty of the frontier state.

“Ownership of these assets constructed may be given to local groups, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and communities to enhance sustainability.

He also directed that the cluster development activities must also focus on handholding, mentoring, and guiding the operations of all the projects undertaken in the respective cluster.

The detailed project report presented by rural development secretary Amarnath Talwade incorporates of 6 components – tourism promotion, agri-services and processing and allied activities, skill development, road connectivity, piped water supply and sanitation.