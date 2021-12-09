Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute : Regional Committees Submit Report

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to sort out the long-pending boundary conflict between the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya, the regional committees of Ri Bhoi & West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya on Wednesday submitted their reports to the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

These regional committees prepared a detailed report, after visiting the disputed areas, and having a one-to-one interaction with the locals residing along these regions.

Ri Bhoi district committee Chairman Prestone Tynsong, and West Khasi Hills district committee Chairman Renikton Tongkhar both submitted their respective reports to the Meghalaya CM.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya CM asserted that all the processes undertaken are forwarding smoothly, and these reports will be reviewed to decide on the next step.

“We want to do it quickly because we want to meet the stakeholders after this and we also want to have a meeting with our Assam counterparts after that” – asserted Sangma.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM confirmed the submission of regional committee report of West Khasi Hills District. “The Regional Committee on border dispute, West Khasi Hills District headed by Hon’ble Minister, Sh. Renikton L Tongkhar submitted their report today after completing exhaustive inspections to the disputed areas along the Meghalaya-Assam border.” – tweeted the CM.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM confirmed the submission of regional committee report of Ri-Bhoi District. “The Regional Committee, Ri Bhoi District headed by Hon’ble Deputy CM, Sh. Prestone Tynsong submitted their report today as part of the joint exercise with our Assam counterpart to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border dispute.” – tweeted the CM.

Based on these reports, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma will take a final call on the border issue.

Its pertinent to note that border disputes between the two states exist in 12 areas, but the state governments identified six “less complicated” areas for discussion during the recent joint visit. In case of Meghalaya, these six areas of differences include – Tarabari, Gizang and Hahim in West Khasi Hills district, Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills district, and Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata in Ri Bhoi district.

Earlier, the regional committees formed by both northeastern states were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to the “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports by October 30.

But, both the cabinets then decided to extend the timing for regional committees for submitting their reports by another two to three weeks, in view of the by-polls.