BSF Tripura Seized Contraband Substances From Sepahijala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 09, 2021 : Acting on specific intelligence input of Border Security Force (BSF), huge cache of cannabis, eskuf syrup and liquor bottles along with illegal articles worth Rs 25.87 lakh have been successfully seized by the troops of BSF on Wednesday and Thursday.

BSF, Tripura Frontier in a press communiqué on Thursday informed : “The vigilant troops of NC Nagar BOP, ex-133 Battalion, Gokulnagar on Wednesday seized 37 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 1,85,000 and 100 bottles of Eskuf Syrup worth Rs 14,900 along with other contraband articles worth Rs 2,10,376 having combined seizure value of Rs 4,10,276.”

The seized cannabis and Eskuf Syrup bottles has been handed over to Sonamura Police Station and other contraband items have been handed over to Customs of Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district for further disposal.

In another operation on Wednesday, BSF personnel of Ashabari BOP, ex-150 Battalion, Gokulnagar laid a Mobile Check Post on Boxanagar – Rahimpur Road in area under Kalamchoura Police Station of Sepahijala district, and intercepted a Mahindra Bolero Pick-Up bearing registration number TR01A-1811 which was carrying contraband articles worth Rs 3,88,456.

The seized articles along with the vehicle have been handed over to Customs of Sonamura sub-division for further course of action.

Besides, the BSF personnel of Tripura also seized Bangladeshi currency amounting to 33,000 Taka, 96 bottles of liquor along with various other contraband items having collective seizure value of Rs 17,88,559 in different operations on Indo-Bangladesh International Borders in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

BSF Tripura, besides safeguarding the Indo-Bangladesh International Boundary has also been dutifully pursuing its commitment to counter the trans-border smuggling activities by regularly conducting ‘Anti-Narcotics Smuggling Drives’.