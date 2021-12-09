‘Referring Genocide Against Labours As Mistaken Identity – Heinous Crime Against Humanity’ : NEFIP Demands AFSPA Repeal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 09, 2021 : The North-East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) on Wednesday appealed to all federating state members and the indigenous people of the northeast regions to stand together and extend solidarity to the people of Nagaland.

In a press communiqué, NEFIP Secretary Media Khuraijam Athouba said “Indian Army ambush on the innocent civilians who are returning from their working fields at Oting, Tiru area of Mon District, Nagaland is shocking”.

“Genocide against labours without any rhyme or reason on the pretext of mistaken identity is a heinous crime against humanity and an attempt to annihilate the indigenous people from its soil and suppression of their right to live in dignity. A time has come for the indigenous people to rise to the occasion and fight for our rights to existence”, the statement reads.

NEFIP also condemned the barbarous attack and killing of indigenous people by the Indian Military under the garb of a controversial and inhumane colonial “Draconian Law” called Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), and they cannot justify their act in anyways as it is very much an act of state terrorism against the people of the entire Northeastern region.

The Forum demanded the union government to immediately withdraw the inhumane Act from the soil of Northeast India, and remove all their Army Cantonments from civilian areas.

The NEFIP representing the Civil Society Organizations of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura expressed their condolences and solidarity towards the brethren of Nagaland particularly to the Eastern Naga People and the family members of the deceased.