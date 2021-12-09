IAF’s Mi-17V5 Helicopter Crash : Lok Sabha Observed 2-Minutes Silence, Opposition MPs Called-Off Protest

NET Web Desk

The tragic incident of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crash left the entire nation teary-eyed, as India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife – President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 other bravehearts. In regard to the heartwrenching accident, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today briefed the Parliament on the chopper crash.

The helicopter crashed shortly in Coonoor, after it took-off on Wednesday morning from the Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu.

The Air Force Mi 17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 AM yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 PM.

The Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 PM.

Subsequently, a few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to recover the survivors from the crash site, informed the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha has observed 2-minutes silence for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other bravehearts who lost their lives in the fatal chopper crash.

Addressing the Parliament, Singh asserted that Group Captain Varun Singh – the only survivor of the helicopter crash is “critical, but stable”.

Currently on life support, “all efforts are being made to save him”, asserted the Defence Minister.

According to latest updates, the Shaurya Chakra recipient, Group Captain Varun Singh being shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment, as informed by his father Colonel K P Singh (retired).

The Defence Minister said that the mortal remains of the deceased will be brought back to Delhi today by an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Latest updates informed that mortal remains have been brought to Sulur Air Force Base.

Furthermore, a tri-service enquiry regarding the incident has been ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF). It will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) would be cremated with full military honours.

“I, on behalf of the August House, pay homage to the deceased persons and express condolences to the bereaved families.” – added the CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

All 13 bodies are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. IAF Chief has already left for Delhi from there. Four bodies including that of Gen Rawat, his wife & Brig LS Lidder have been positively identified: Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals as ambulances carrying the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died in the Coonoor Helicopter Crash, leave for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/dWhw9kG3l9 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

However, the opposition legislators have called-off their protest, as a mark of respect towards the bravehearts.

“As a mark of respect to late CDS and other jawans who lost their lives in chopper crashed we have suspended our dharma for today and will resume tomorrow,” a statement issued by Congress read.