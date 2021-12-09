Investment Summit 2021 : Tripura To Become Gateway For NE States, Claims Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 09, 2021 : The 2-day long ‘Destination Tripura – Investment Summit 2021’ has been inaugurated today by the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in presence of Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal virtually from Delhi at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city.

More than 80 industrialists and representatives of different companies from various states of India and neighbouring country Bangladesh attended this 2-days long summit here in Agartala.

Along with Tripura CM and union minister, state’s Industries and Commerce minister Manoj Kanti Deb, TIDC chairman Tinku Roy, Rubber Board of India chairman Dr Sawar Dhanania, Indian Chamber of Commerce North-East region president Pradeep Surekha and Principal Secretary of I&C department PK Goyal were also present.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal said “People of Tripura have witnessed ‘Adarsh Rajya’ by the holistic development with comprehensive planning during the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb”.

“The scared mantras ‘Niyat’, ‘Niti’ and ‘Niyam’ – developed Tripura in last four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he added.

Union minister said “Tripura government under the leadership of CM Deb brought several impressive transformations by increasing the budgets in IT sector, Health and Preventive Medicine, Education, Tourism, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, etc.”

Claiming people have complete faith in Prime Minister Modi, central government and Tripura government, Goyal said “BJP had swept all urban local bodies in the recently concluded election. This proved development boosted three times with ‘Triple Engine’ in the state. Good governance will define the future of Tripura which will ultimately illuminate the socio-economic standards of people in this state”.

Speaking about the North-East region of India, Union C&I minister said “Prime Minister Modi had concretely focused on the development of this region and made a clarion call of progressing the eight states if NE as ‘Astalakshmi’. Confining to wealth will not serve the purpose. The central government led by Modi ji has been completely focusing on the overall progress of these eight states”.

He further said “The work of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at South Tripura district had already started which will open new avenues of business for entire North-East region. Apart from this, Tripura is flourishing in Handloom, Rubber, Agarbatti, Bamboo (green gold), Handicrafts, etc sectors. Tripura is becoming the gateway of North East region with connectivity’s of airport, railways, highway and waterways”.

Addressing the event, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said “My responsibility is to create a good atmosphere with security, finance, subsidy, simplified system, digitization, transformation, clarity, etc. All these will boost the economy. The government here is working in that direction”.

“The mantra of PM Narendra Modi ji, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikas’, is not merely a thought. It is target-bound work. The work of speed of the Tripura government had escalated than the work in the private sector. Our government’s team accumulated 1.5 lakh government employees along with DRW, Anganwadi Karmis, Outsourcing and Asha workers, there are about 2 lakh employees. We are working for building nation”, he added.

Deb said “In this state, IAS officers are having an urge to work for the progress of the state. After retirement, they are being hired in various companies looking into their capability of boosting the company’s economy. The mindset of people in Tripura had also changed. Especially youths are willing to become a self-reliant, entrepreneur and give employment to many people.”

In regards to the industrialists and representatives of different companies, Tripura CM said “Tripura will not disappoint you. We need your participation in building Tripura. Your talents can boost our progress in the coming days”.

CM squarely urged all present at the inaugural ceremony of investment summit to come for 10 days and do their business. He is confident that the businessmen can earn their flight tickets doing business in this state.