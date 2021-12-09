Mizoram CM Meets NFR Officials, Directs Immediate Development Of Stretches Leading To Bairabi Railway Store

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The General Manager (GM) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Anshul Gupta today called-on the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at the latter’s office.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed the NFR officials to develop the roads leading to Bairabi Railway Godown and the FCI Godown.

The officials have also been adviced to keep the requirements of Mizo residents at topmost priority while developing these railway tracks leading till Sairang.

Meanwhile, officials of NFR informed the Chief Minister Zoramthanga on how various goods and services can be brought to the northeastern state via Biarabi railway station.