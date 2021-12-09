Mizoram : Wife Sentenced With Life Imprisonment For Stabbing Husband To Death

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Aizawl District, Dr. HTC Lalrinchhana today sentenced Mary Zothansangi to life imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Resident of Kulikawn locality of Aizawl, Mary Zothansangi was convicted on December 6, 2021 under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 (2) r/w 5 (2) of Mizoram Liquor Prohibition (MLP) Act, 2019 for the offence of stabbing her husband, Dr. Laltanpuia (a reputed doctor in the city) to death on the night of December 9, 2020.

The court sentence read – “Smt. Mary Zothansangi W/o Dr. Laltanpuia (L), Kulikawn, Aizawl is hereby sentenced u/s 302 of IPC to undergo life imprisonment with a fine of ₹ 1 lakh (One lakh rupee), in case of default, another imprisonment of one (1) year. She is further sentenced u/s 6 (2) r/w 5 (2) of MLP Act, 2019 to undergo five (5) months imprisonment with a fine of ₹ 4,000/- (Four thousand rupees), in case of default, another period of two (2) months imprisonment. Since separate and distinct transaction of two offences and viewing the brutality of the incident, sentences are directed to run consecutively.”

The sentence further added – “In the case at hand, it is very clear that deceased victim is the sole breadwinner in his family, he left three innocent minor children who are totally depended on the earnings of the deceased victim. Meanwhile, the convicted accused cannot be expected to pay adequate compensation to the victims in terms of section 357 (b) of Cr PC. Thus, by virtue of section 357-A (2) & (3) of Cr PC r/w para 7 (a) of the Mizoram Victims of Crime Compensation Scheme, 2011 (As amended in 2016), it is recommended that the District Legal Services Authority, Aizawl District, Aizawl shall kindly prepare and pay adequate compensation to the legal heirs (Three minor children) of the deceased victim as per the procedure laid down in the Mizoram Victims of Crime Compensation Scheme, 2011 (As amended in 2016).”