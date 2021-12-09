Naga Students’ Body Demands Immediate AFSPA Repeal To Build Resilience & Better Future For Youth

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In an attempt to express resentment against the merciless killings of civilians through incessant spraying of bullets by the Indian Armed Forces, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) today staged a sit-in demonstration in concerted coordination with the remaining North Eastern states under the aegis of North East Students’ Organization (NESO).

The demonstration undertaken to depict immense solidarity and oneness with the victims of the Oting Massacre and to demand the repeal of “Draconic” Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the entire Northeastern regions. In Kohima the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) initiated the peaceful dharna.

“It is this time of the year, where the entire Naga people comes together from across all shadow lines and artificial boundaries to celebrate the ‘festival of festivals”, to celebrate our rich cultural heritage and identity as one Naga. It is the season of light, of hopes and healing through merrymaking, until the aggressors revealed themselves once again unleashing terror and fear in the hearts and minds of the peace-loving citizens in the entire North East region” said NSF President, Kegwayhun Tep.

While addressing the gathering during the sit-in-dharna held outside Raj Bhavan, Kohima, Tep reminded the people that “today we are gathered here, utterly shocked, angered, in grief and in disbelief beyond words at the extrajudicial and mindless act of terrorism committed by the armed forces of the Government of India upon the peaceful civilians in Oting village under Mon district.”

“The Government of India must immediately stop with its policy of militarization of the North East region on the pretext of solving the Indo-Naga political issue through petty lip servicing. We cannot allow this draconian law to cause further terror in our homeland”, he remarked.

Tep referred the incident occurred on December 4 2021, as unconstitutional, draconian in nature and a mechanism designed to encourage gross human rights violations by the armed forces acting on behalf of the state and intended to keep the North East people subjugated through militarization.

The apex body of the Naga students’, “NSF shall not shy away nor be cowered down by such acts of terrorism and we will continue to remain utmost vocal and firm in action against any forces that threatens the existence, right, freedom and identity of our people. We are committed to take on any responsibilities to ensure that the future, hopes, dreams and aspirations of the younger generation of a better quality of life are fulfilled”, Tep reminded.

For so long as the draconian AFSPA continues to exist, people’s lives, their land and Naga people will always be tormented by fear and uncertainty and will continue to live the remaining days, through this inhumane and cold winter of despair and thus NSF strongly demanded that this draconian law should be repealed once and for all and that human rights are restored in the homeland of the Nagas.

The Federation further demanded that the Government of India (GoI) set-up a court monitored committee to be headed by a retired Supreme Court (SC) or High Court (HC) Judge, who will be empowered to conduct an impartial probe into the matter and bring the culprits to justice immediately.

SIT-IN DHARNA AGAINST THE IMPOSITION OF AFSPA IN NORTHEASTERN STATES : SOLIDARITY MESSAGE BY CHUBA OZUKUM, FORMER PRESIDENT’, NSF

In his solidarity speech Former NSF President, Chuba Ozukum said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of 1958 (AFSPA) is one of the more draconian legislations that the Indian Parliament has passed in its 75 years of Parliamentary history.

Ozukum pointed out that the Government of India keep on extending Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 in Nagaland every six months and this Act empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone on mere suspicion without any prior notice. “It is unfortunate that the Government of India fails to take into account the ground reality but rather choose to dehumanize the Naga people by using the most inhuman Act”, he added.

Earlier, President Eastern Naga Students’ Federation, Chingmak Kumchuba Chang presented the story of the ground Zero (Oting).

Later, the sit-in dharna against the imposition of AFSPA was later followed by burning of army effigies tagged with the word ‘AFSPA’.