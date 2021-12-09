Nagaland Civilian Killings : ‘Cease Such Horrific Incidents Across Mizoram & NE’; Student Body Urges Assam Rifles DIG

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The largest student body of Mizoram – Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), operating under the aegis of North East Students Organisation (NESO) today organized a memorial service cum protest against the killing of innocent civilians on December 4, 2021 by Indian armed forces at Oting Village, Mon district of Nagaland.

Speaking at the memorial service, the MZP President Lalnunmawia Pautu said, “MZP strongly condemns the killing of 14 innocent civilians by security forces at Oting village, Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 by the Indian armed forces. We also want the AFSPA to be repealed so that such disastrous incidents will not be repeated.”

He added that for the security of the people of North East India, AFSPA need to be repealed and that MZP, with the support of NESO will fight for its withdrawal from the entire Northeastern regions, including Mizoram.

NESO Finance Secretary Ricky Lalbiakmawia said, “A mourning for the victims of Oting and protest against the AFSPA is organized today throughout the entire Northeast states. This draconian Act, imposed only in the Northeastern region shows how much mainland India alienates us, and also shows that India does not want peace in the North East. It is the opinion of MZP and NESO that if India does treat Northeaster as their own citizens, it must repeal the AFSPA.”

After the culmination of memorial service, MZP called-on the 23rd Sector Assam Rifles Director General (DIG), Brig. Digvijay Singh at his office.

The student body sought a vow from the DIG, regrading the fact that such catastrophic incidents must never occur within the territory of Mizoram and NE regions.

Brig. Digvijay Singh assured the MZP that such tragic incident will never occur along the territory of Mizoram.

The DIG further added that he will put all concerned efforts to assure that such horrific accidents never re-occur in the remaining Northeastern states.