NDPS Special Court Convicts Mizoram-Based Resident For Possession Of Contraband Substances

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Judge of Special Court (NDPS Act) Dr. HTC Lalrinchhana, Aizawl District has convicted Zorammuana s/o Lalmuansanga (L), a resident of Tuirial Ainawn locality to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 6000.

A case was registered against Zorammuana under Excise & Narcotics Case no. N-154 of 2017 Dt. 11.9.2017 under section 21(b) of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Zorammuana was apprehended on September 10, 2017 possessing 20 grams of Heroin and was again arrested on November 11, 2021 for possession of the same.

He currently has an ongoing case at Sairang Police Station.

Besides, Paulamchin s/o Khupkhawchhuan Saizang, a resident of Myanmar was convicted on November 30, 2021 to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 1,00,000 for possession of 266 grams of Heroin. He was also arrested on June 9, 2017 under Excise & Narcotics Department Case No. N-92 of 2017 Dt. 10.6.2017 under Section 21 (C) of ND&PS Act 1985.

Paulamchin is currently out on bail and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The Judge has ruled that his imprisonment will begin as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

Judge Special Court (NDPS Act) of Aizawl District, Dr. HTC Lalrinchhana stated that those involved in drugs smuggling and abuse, if found guilty by Court of Law, will be subjected to rigorous punishment within the law.