Omicron Variant Scare : Meghalaya Government Issues New Guidelines For International Travellers

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge, with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a bid to prevent it’s deadly outcome & mitigating its impending risk, the Meghalaya Government has recently issued new guidelines for people entering the northeastern state.

According to PTI report, the state government has mandatorily directed visitors to register with the government website and download the Arogya Setu app and the Behavioural Change Management app.

“It is mandatory for all persons entering Meghalaya to register themselves prior to their travel at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm and to download the Arogya Setu app and the Behavioural Change Management app of Meghalaya from Google play store or App store. However, tourists should register on the Meghalaya portal at https://meghalaya.gov.in/ to generate the ‘e-invite for tourists’,” – a statement issued by the state government reads.

Besides, the state government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for all persons coming from countries at risk, such as countries in Europe including – United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel.

A seven-day home quarantine has also been made mandatory for all international travellers.

“If tested negative, the traveller (international) shall be in home quarantine for seven days. Retesting shall be done by the concerned officials of the District Surveillance Unit on the eighth day and if negative, self-health monitoring by the traveller shall be maintained for the next seven days,” – the statement further added.

Meanwhile, “If tested positive on repeated testing, the sample should be sent for genomic testing. Travellers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as countries at risk, a random sample of 5 per cent, travellers to undergo RT-PCR testing upon arrival at the entry points, and if tested negative, self-health monitoring should be done for 14 days.” – read the notification.

The entry protocols for domestic travellers will remain the same for the rest of the passengers as per an earlier notification issued by the state health department.

Its worthy to note that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), earlier issued a notification urging visitors to mandatorily fill-up the Self Declaration Form (SDF) and upload negative RT-PCR test reports.