Omicron Variant Scare : Mizoram Government Issues New Guidelines For International Travellers

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge, with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a bid to prevent it’s deadly outcome & mitigating its impending risk, the Mizoram Government has recently issued new guidelines associated with screening, quarantine & isolation for international travellers entering the northeastern state.

SCREENING :

“Any person entering Mizoram with international travel history within the last 14 days prior to the date of arrival at the entry point shall, besides fulfilling the formalities prescribed by the Home Department, Govt. of Mizoram, undergo mandatory screening with Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT), and simultaneously, samples for RT-PCR/ TrueNat test shall also be taken, regardless of Negative RT-PCR Test Result prior to entry and vaccination status. The cost of screening shall be paid as per existing Orders of the Government of Mizoram.” – stated a DIPR report.

“However, these guidelines shall not apply to international travellers who, having been tested Covid-19 positive at any international entry point in India, and have already been treated and discharged as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, and arrived at the entry point of Mizoram before visiting any foreign country : subject to production of genuine Discharge Certificate issued by the facility from which they were discharged. The SOP for Entry Point dated 14.10.2021 shall apply to the said travellers.” – the report further added.

QUARANTINE/ISOLATION & TREATMENT :

A. International travellers with negative report, without any COVID 19 symptoms (asymptomatic), shall be quarantined at quarantined facilities or at home quarantine, with prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner within whose jurisdiction such persons are to be quarantined for 7 days with strict self-monitoring.

RT-PCR Test shall be done on the 8th day. Such individuals if tested negative with RT-PCR on the 8th day shall be released from quarantine norms, but they shall continue self-monitoring for another 7 days.

B. International travellers with negative report, with COVID 19 symptoms (symptomatic) shall be immediately tested with RT-PCR/TrueNat.

If still negative, they shall be nevertheless isolated in isolation facility/at home for 7 days with strict self-monitoring.

RT-PCR/TrueNat Test shall be done on the 8th day. Such individuals if tested negative with RT-PCR/TrueNat on the 8th day shall be released from isolation but must continue self-monitoring for another 7 days.

C. If the individuals have been found positive, they will be isolated/treated based on COVID-19 protocols/guidelines Management.

Their swab samples will be sent for genomic testing in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Laboratory.

Meanwhile, strict isolation and treatment protocol must be followed till tested negative for COVID-19.

CONTACT TRACING :

Contacts of the positive/suspected cases in case of flight passengers are the co-passengers seated in the same row, 3 rows in front and 3 rows behind along with the identified Cabin crew.

Also, all the community contacts of those travellers who have tested positive (during home quarantine period) would be subjected to quarantine for 14 days and tested as per extant Testing protocol.

UPLOADING OF TEST RESULTS :

All screening/testing results (positive and negative) shall be uploaded promptly on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal at : cvstatus.icmr.gov.in

SELF-MONITORING :

Persons should self-monitor themselves, and strictly follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) : social distancing, proper wearing of face-mask covering mouth and nose, and hand hygiene.

If they find any symptoms indicated below, shall immediately seek advice from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO)/Medical Officer (MO) through helpline nos : 102/0389 2323336/0389 2322336/0389 2318336.

The symptoms of COVID-19 which should be taken into context, while monitoring themselves are –

1. Fever

2. Cough

3. Loss of taste/smell

4. Sore throat/throat irritation

5. Malaise/Weakness

6. Body ache /Headache

7. Gastro-intestinal upset

8. Diarrhoea

9. Dizziness

10. Anorexia/Nausea/Vomiting

11. Shortness of breath/ breathlessness

AIRSUVIDHA PORTAL DATA :

The State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Mizoram shall monitor the Airsuvidha portal regularly and brief the Secretary, Health & Family Welfare (HFW) Department, the Principal Director, HFW Department, the Screening Teams and the IDSP/Contact Tracing Teams daily regarding any international traveller entering Mizoram for necessary action.

Besides, such information shall also be communicated by the IDSP Unit to the Deputy Commissioner, CMO and Local Level Task Force (LLTF)/Village Level Task Force (VLTF) within whose areas the international traveller ordinarily resides or would stay during the visit.