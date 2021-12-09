Sikkim : Football Referee Reshmi Thapa Chhetri Assigned For Supervising ‘SAFF U-19 Women Football Championship’

NET Web Desk

Football referee Reshmi Thapa Chhetri from Sikkim is all set to supervise the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Women’s Football Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from December 11 to 22.

During this event, national women football teams from – Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, India and Bangladesh will also participate. It will be held at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mustofa Kamal Stadium, Dhaka.

This is the fifth time Chettri, a member of the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) Referee Board and a national football referee from Sikkim, has been assigned to conduct international matches involving Asian countries, informed the SFA.

In the past, Chettri has supervised football matches in Japan, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the President of SFA, Menla Ethenpa has also congratulated Reshmi for the commendable achievement.

Its worth noting that Reshmi Thapa Chhetri became the first women from the northeastern state to have been assigned as the National Level Football Referee.

A resident of Chuzachen constituency of East Sikkim, Chhetri has undergone through the training by International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Meanwhile, she is expected to conduct the football matches of FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in 2022 at Qatar.