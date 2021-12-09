Sikkim Marathon Runners Shines In ’12-Run International Stadium Run’

NET Web Desk

Sikkim marathon runners shined during the recently held International Stadium Run in New Delhi on December 4-5.

The marathon runner from Sikkim, Phurba Tamang bagged a bronze medal in the 12-hr event of the international stadium run, which was held in New Delhi recently.

Tamang participated in the event as part of the Amarathon Academy of Sikkim (AAS) team, which competed in different categories during the first edition of India Open 24-Hour Run.

The event was organized by NEB Sports in association with Athletics Federation of India (AFI), International Ultra Association and Sports Authority of India (SAI) during December 4-5 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“It requires mental strength to run continuously for 12 hours. It took me time to adjust myself but managed to complete. I am really happy and proud to bring a medal,” – asserted Tamang.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling’s Sunita Subba, a member of the AAS team clinched the first position in the open women’s category.

Addressing a press conference, the AAS founder, also known as ‘Marathon Man’, Amar Subba asserted that male runners weren’t able to secure podium finish, however all completed their run except one participant, due to his leg injury.

“Our athletes did perform well and improved their performance with more distance covered compared to their earlier runs,” added Subba.

Recently, a 5-member marathon team from Sikkim participated in the 6th edition of Mumbai 24-hrs Stadium Run.

Organized by NEB Sports, the Stadium Run was flagged off at Wings Sports Centre, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Its worthy to note that Stadium Runs are specially curated for seasoned runners and fitness enthusiasts. It’s a track provided for pro runners who are looking at bettering their mileage and timing.

It also offer programmes such as Team Relays for Corporates and Running Groups who make this a part of their training and fitness plans, in a way to encourage and motivate their runners.

These are fully supported by the Organisers with respect to hydration, refreshments, apparels, finisher medals and certificates.

Such runs not only help aspiring Marathoners progress to become Ultra Runners, but also double up as Qualifiers for International Ultra Races.