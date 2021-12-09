Tripura Lad & Girl Clinched Gold Medal In ‘International Yoga Competition 2021’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 09, 2021 : Asraf Ali and Tahira Ahmed of Tripura jointly bagged the first position with a gold medal in the 2nd International Unique Yoga Contest-2021, which was virtually organized by Swati Yoga and Fit Point in November last.

Asraf Ali, son of Hachan Ali and Asthamun Bibi of Kanakpur and Tahira Ahamed, daughter of late Abu Taher Jalal Uddin Taher and Runu Begam of Cinema hall colony under Kailashahar Municipal Council in Unakoti district clinched the first position in duet Acrobatic contest.

Around 900 contestants from 15 countries participated in the online competition.

A silent yoga exponent, Asraf is a yoga instructor active in Kailashahar. He has set-up three Yoga centres at Kirtantali, Kailashahar Press Club and Baburbazar.

Tahira is doing her graduation in political science from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. Tahira also won 2nd position in the Rhythmic Yoga competition.

Asraf said, in order to get relief from daily stress in life, Yoga is very much effective. He appealed to the young generation to join him to translate his dream into reality ‘a stress-free society’.

Asraf said that the medals will be handover over to them at a function at Kolkata in December.