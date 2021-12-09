Tripura : Newly-Elected Mayor Deepak Majumder Assumes Office Of Agartala Municipal Corporation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 09, 2021 : The new Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Deepak Majumder assumed his office at the Corporation’s head office, City Centre here in Agartala city on Thursday.

Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Prof Dr Manik Saha along with party karyakartas escorted him to his chair of Mayor’s official chamber on Thursday.

“People had assigned me a huge responsibility and I will give my best to deliver the services to their doorsteps on a priority basis”, said Majumder while speaking with reporters at his official chamber of the corporation on Thursday.

He said, “The first and foremost demand of the residents of Agartala city is to solve the long-pending problem of mosquitoes in and around the capital city of Tripura’.

“Along with this, the sewage system and drains had to be cleaned by dredging with which many problems like mosquito-breeding, water-logging, etc will be solved to a better extent”, he added.

“However, after the formation of the BJP-IPFT coalition government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the problem of water-logging streets had been permanently solved with proper supervision of Urban Development administered by the CM”, Majumder told reporters.

Speaking about work culture, the new Mayor said “Elected leaders of Left Front had ruled the corporation and council for 25 years and they have failed to provide good services to the civic body’s residents. The system of working had to be changed immediately. If any employee is found to be not working properly, then immediate action will be processed against him or her”.

He further said that “the ruling party karyakartas are well aware of the problems of each and every ward of Agartala Municipal Corporation. I and my team will work for all the 51 wards on mission mode and priority basis”.

Deputy Mayor of AMC Manika Das Datta also assumed her office at the Corporation’s head office here on Wednesday.