Assam Exports Agri Products To Bangladesh

NET Web Desk

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora stressed improved trade ties with Bangladesh, especially exports. He said that Assam and other states of the Northeast had the potential to boost trade ties with the neighbouring country. Bora said this at ‘Potential Northeast — an agri export business meeting between the north-eastern region of India and Bangladesh’ organized here by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) today. APEDA is an Indian apex-export trade promotion government body.

Bora said, “Assam can have better trade ties with Bangladesh by optimizing the waterway through Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh to Guwahati, the roadway from Goalpara-Mankachar-Begunbari to Dhaka, and the route from Karimganj-Sutarkandi-Hihua to Sylhet. “Assam tea, joha choul (scented rice), komol choul (soft rice), bora choul (sticky rice), vegetables, bamboo, aromatic plants for making spices etc., are in demand in Bangladesh. We will change our export policies to ensure air-conditioned carriers for perishable items, besides extending capital subsidies for the export business. We are also contemplating removing various ground-level hurdles in exports.

“Assam and the entire Northeast have potential in the agriculture sector. Already Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given much impetus to boost this sector. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also stressed the development of agriculture in the state. “Not only Bangladesh, the Act East Policy has scopes for improved trade ties with other South-East Asian countries. The NERAMAC (North Eastern Regional Agriculture Marketing Corporation Ltd) exported 50 MT of popcorns to Bangladesh.”

Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Guwahati Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur appreciated the agricultural performance in Assam. He said, “Bangladesh’s total import has 13.5 per cent from India. Bangladesh has a population of 18 crores. Indian food grains, edible oil, onion, fruits, etc., are in demand in Bangladesh. We expect Northeast India to play a role in exporting such items.”

Assistant Commissioner, Customs GST and Narcotics, Union Ministry of Finance Varun Yadav, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Sasi Kumar and other senior officers of the Union government and APEDA were present at the meet.