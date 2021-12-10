Centre Earmarks 25 Airports For Asset Monetization Under NMP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 10, 2021 : The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that 25 airports owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have been earmarked for asset monetization over the years from 2022 to 2025 as per National Monetization Pipeline (NMP).

In a press communiqué issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it is informed that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) owns 136 airports in the country out of which, AAI has formed Joint Venture in 7 airports.

The 25 airports for asset monetization are – Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.

The criteria adopted for Monetization of airport assets under NMP are – Airports having annual traffic above the threshold of 0.4 million passengers (in FY 2019 and 2020); and Airports with a sizeable ongoing/proposed capes plan as per the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the statement reads.

Notably, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently awarded six airports namely Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru for Operations, Management and Development under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for a period of 50 years.

