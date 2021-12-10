Destination Tripura-Investment Summit 2021 : Over 50 Business Organizations Signs MOU, Invest 2564 Crores

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 10, 2021 : More than 50 business organizations, willing to invest in Tripura have signed a separate Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) during the 2-day long ‘Destination Tripura-Investment Summit 2021’ held at Agartala.

The signed MoUs marks an amount worth Rs 2 thousand 564 crores, and the investment in coming days is likely to cross Rs 3 thousand crores, enunciated the Industry and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb in a press conference held at Pragna Bhawan here in Agartala on Friday.

While interacting with the media personnel on Friday afternoon, I&C minister said, “Considering the objective behind organizing the two-day long ‘Destination Tripura-Investment Summit 2021’, it has been a fruitful event”.

“The state has a suitable environment for setting up industries. The state is surplus in power production, it has abundant natural gas and many other natural resources”, he added.

Deb said “Investors have signed MoU for investing in rubber, bamboo, agar, education, tourism and IT, etc sectors, which is expected to create more than 10 thousand job opportunities. Plans are there to invest in these sectors within a year or two”.

He also informed that more than 100 investors have joined the summit.

Chairman of Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Tinku Roy in the press conference said that a special cell has been formed in the Industry & Commerce department which will pursue the next course of action with the investors who have signed the MoU.

The two-day Investment Summit concluded just before the press conference.

The Industry & Commerce minister in the valedictory session said emphasis has been put on business based on raw materials available in the state.

TIDC Chairman in this session lauded the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for their sincere efforts in the overall development of the state, and also assured that the state government will provide all kinds of help to the investors in this regard.

Secretary of Industry & Commerce department Dr. Prashant Kumar Goyal, Director Tarit Kanti Chakma were also present during the press conference.