Historic Announcements : Sikkim Governor Opens Raj Bhavan For Visitors, Diminishes VIP Carcade

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad through a press conference organized on Thursday made some historic announcements in the public interest.

According to an official statement, the Sikkim Governor informed that “practice of District Magistrates/Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Superintendent of Police (SP)/Sub Divisional Police Officials accompanying the Very Important Person (VIP) convoy of the Governor has subsequently been discontinued, considering that this practice drastically affects the day-to-day functioning of the respective administrations of the concerned officials thus causing inconvenience to the general public.”

This has been referred as a major adjustment in the present Protocol system.

In a bid to avoid any disturbances in public movement & traffic during his travel, the Sikkim Governor has decided to lessen the number of vehicles in his convoy.

Accordingly, these number of vehicles will now come down to 4-5 vehicles.

“Sikkim is one of most peaceful states in the country and he did not require any extensive security cover”, asserted the governor during the press conference held in Gangtok.

He further added that following transformation in the protocol system will not only reduce unnecessary burden on the State exchequer by minimising fuel consumption but it will also help in mitigating air pollution.

The Governor has urged the concerned Magistrates and Police personnel to save their time for the service and welfare of the general public, and adhere to the protocol adjustment and be present at the venue of any event as per standard protocol.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim Governor have also announced another historic decision, by opening Raj Bhavan for tourists and local gentry from January 1, 2022.

Addressing the press gathering, Prasad expressed that Sikkim Raj Bhavan incorporate of a long history and people have the right to experience the essence of rich heritage, biodiversity and splendidness of its complex.

This major decision is believed to offer an opportunity for the citizens to explore the grandeur and architectural beauty of the old Raj Bhavan, he added.

He informed that the Raj Bhavan complex consists of the statues of Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel along with a 70-ft flag mast hoisting the National flag, medicinal plants farm and a scenic beauty of the premises for visitors to appreciate.

However, arrangements for security measures in restricted areas and discussions over future prospects for entertainment of the visitors are underway in coordination with concerned departments, he added.

Its worthy to note that Raj Bhavan will be open for public viewing from January 1, 2022 between 10 AM to 12 PM in the morning and between 2 PM to 4 PM in the evening. No entry fee will be required, it was informed.

Earlier at the onset of the conference, the Governor condoled the tragic demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other bravehearts due to an unfortunate helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wished speedy recovery of the injured personnel – the lone survivor of the chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh.