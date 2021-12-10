Manipur : Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Clinches Gold At ‘IWF World Championships 2021’

- NET Web Desk
The ace weightlifter from Manipur, Bindyarani Devi clinched the gold medal in the women’s 55-kg Clean & Jerk category during the ongoing World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Bindyarani with her best lift of 114 kgs has become the first player from India to clinch a medal at the ongoing edition of the event.
She finished a creditable 4th overall with a total of 198 kgs (84+114kg).
The overall gold medal went at 203 kgs and Bindyarani was placed at 9th in the Snatch category with the best lift of 84 kgs.
Meanwhile, with a total lift of 198kg (84kg+ 114kg), Bindyarani Devi has also clinched a Silver Medal in Total & snatch and a Gold medal in the Clean & Jerk category of the Commonwealth Championships 2021.
2/2
With a total lift of 198kg (84kg+ 114kg) #BindyaraniDevi 🏋️♀️ also wins a SILVER🥈in Total & snatch and a GOLD 🥇in the Clean & Jerk category the Commonwealth Championships 2021
Great going!! 👏#IndianSports #Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/WVZRZjpOsh
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 9, 2021
Its pertinent to note that Bindyarani has been called ‘Mirabai 2.0’ in the past, as both the weightlifters hails from the northeastern state of Manipur.