Manipur : Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Clinches Gold At ‘IWF World Championships 2021’

  • NET Web Desk

The ace weightlifter from Manipur, Bindyarani Devi clinched the gold medal in the women’s 55-kg Clean & Jerk category during the ongoing World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Bindyarani with her best lift of 114 kgs has become the first player from India to clinch a medal at the ongoing edition of the event.

She finished a creditable 4th overall with a total of 198 kgs (84+114kg).

The overall gold medal went at 203 kgs and Bindyarani was placed at 9th in the Snatch category with the best lift of 84 kgs.

Meanwhile, with a total lift of 198kg (84kg+ 114kg), Bindyarani Devi has also clinched a Silver Medal in Total & snatch and a Gold medal in the Clean & Jerk category of the Commonwealth Championships 2021. 

Its pertinent to note that Bindyarani has been called ‘Mirabai 2.0’ in the past, as both the weightlifters hails from the northeastern state of Manipur.