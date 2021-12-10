Mizoram : 328 New Cases Reported, 14.01% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 328 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.01%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3099. While, a total of 1,37,705 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 511 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2342 samples were tested on November 9, 2021, out of which 166 samples belonged to males, while 162 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 157 belonged to symptomatic patients, 171 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,34,095. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 30 positive cases (15.46%), TrueNAT detected 54 (37.50%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 243 (12.20%) & 1 (8.33%) positive cases respectively.