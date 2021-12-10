Mizoram : Foreign Liquor Worth Over 85 Lakhs Destroyed At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department today destroyed a huge cache of confiscated Indian Made Foreign Liquor at Aizawl.

These illegal substances incorporated of – 6334 bottles of 750ml whiskey, worth of Rs. 1000/bottle in the black market.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also destroyed at least 696 bottles of 375ml whiskey (Rs. 500/bottle in the b/m); 2208 bottles of 750ml rum (Rs 800/bottle in the b/m); and 360 bottles of canned beer (Rs. 350/bottle in b/m).

According to police reports, the destroyed liquor amounted to Rs. 85,38,400.