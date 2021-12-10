Mizoram : NABARD Aims To Transform Reiek Into Renowned Tourist Spot

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to transform Reiek town of Mamit district into a renowned tourist destination of the country, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman, Dr G.R. Chintala today inaugurated the Rural Haat Building at Reiek town of Mamit district.

Funded by NABARD, this project aims to sprawl the town into a major tourist spot.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chintala asserted that cleanliness and the scenic mountain view of the town reminded him of Switzerland.

Its worthy to note that NABARD has approved a loan worth of Rs 9.975 lakhs for the construction of Rural Haat building, costing Rs 10.50 lakhs.

After the culmination of this function, Dr. G.R. Chintala visited the Zo khua (traditional Mizo village) at the famous Reiek peak, where he received a warm welcome in a traditional manner.