Mizoram : NABARD Approved 677 Projects Worth Over 1500 Crore Loans

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved a total of 677 projects worth Rs. 1744.51 crore loans for the construction of bridges, stretches, drinking water and hospitals in Mizoram, informed the NABARD Chairman Dr G.R. Chintala.

This was announced during the inaugural ceremony of NABARD’s new regional building, held on Thursday at Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO), Aizawl.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chintala stated that NABARD is immensely supporting the developmental project of Mizoram.

He further added that such aid can be provided only if the state government prepares a proper strategy for the smooth utilization of the concerned bank.

Its worthy to note that NABARD opened its first sub-office in the state in 1989 with Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), which commenced from 1995-96.

Furthermore, it has approved loans through the Warehousing Infrastructure Fund for the construction of 111 warehouses to store 42,174 MT of fruits and vegetables.