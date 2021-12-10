Mizoram : NCC Cadets Receive Guidance From Assam Rifles, Motivated To Join Indian Armed Forces

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to motivate National Cadet Corps (NCC) youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR) (East) on Thursday provided Training and guidance to NCC cadets of Lunglei Town in Mizoram.

The session was attended by a total of 37 cadets, incorporating of – 16 male & 19 female.

Meanwhile, the NCC cadets were trained in basic drills through weapons, as well as March past and saluting.

An interactive session was also organized with the cadets to motivate them to join Armed Forces, and offer their selfless services to the motherland.

Furthermore, the Battalion also provided aids to cadets for initiating smooth transportation from Lunglei to Aizawl for attending NCC training camp.

The cadets were inspired by efforts of Assam Rifles and appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Assam Rifles.