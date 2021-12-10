Mizoram : UNDP Officials Calls-On Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Discusses Ongoing Projects

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officials on Thursday called-on the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga to discuss about the ongoing projects currently undertaken across the northeastern state.

During the meeting, the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Nadia Rasheed, and Zoramthanga discussed in detail about the ongoing projects on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Its pertinent to note that United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is an umbrella functioning under the United Nations (UN).

It aims to eradicate poverty, and build resilience towards sustainable development, and prolong the individual life span.