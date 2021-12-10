Nagaland Civilian Killings : Special Investigation Team Urges Residents To Share Information

NET Web Desk

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has requested citizens to submit any information related with the recent civilian killings of Oting Village, Mon District in Nagaland.

“Any person having photos, videos, suspicious activities from primary source or any other information connected with the incident in original not forwarded (Secondary Source), may kindly share it in the interest of police investigation.” – asserted the team.

According to a press release from the Superintendent of Police (Crime) and Public Relations Office (PRO) Nagaland Police, Manoj Kumar IPS, these informations may be shared via phone call or WhatsApp message to +91 6009803048 or email to [email protected]

Meanwhile, the identity of the informant will be kept confidential on request. The original recorded audio/video/document would be collected from the source after following due legal procedures.

Its worthy to note that on Saturday last, at least 13 civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. Referring the killings as “unfortunate”, the Indian Army confirmed the incident.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” – the Indian Army in its statement said.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).